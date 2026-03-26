Forging Ahead: China and Pakistan Deepen Economic Ties

Chinese ambassador Jiang Zaidong met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, expressing China's firm commitment to bolstering trade and investment in Pakistan, according to a statement.

During the meeting, Jiang praised Pakistan's economic resilience, joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar among other officials, stated the PM Office.

The dialogue highlighted China's continuous economic backing and Pakistan's dedication to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) 2.0, with focused efforts on agriculture and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)