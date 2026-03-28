E-commerce Moratorium: A Tug of War Over Digital Trade Tariffs

The e-commerce moratorium, a pivotal global agreement under the World Trade Organization (WTO), bans customs duties on electronic transmissions, fostering international digital trade. Originally conceptualized in 1998, it has consistently been renewed every two years, and its fate is now in contention as its expiry looms at the 14th WTO ministerial conference in Cameroon.

Advocates of the moratorium, including major digital economies like the U.S., EU, Canada, and Japan, lobby for its permanent extension. These nations stress that a consistent, duty-free digital landscape offers predictability for international trade giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple, facilitating a stable operating environment.

Conversely, opponents, particularly some developing countries, argue the moratorium deprives them of crucial tariff revenue and exacerbates the digital divide. Despite a UNCTAD study identifying a potential revenue loss of $10 billion in 2017, alternatives such as value-added taxes have been suggested. Key proposals ahead of the Cameroon conference reflect this ongoing debate, with varying recommendations on extending or restructuring the moratorium.

(With inputs from agencies.)