Illegal E-Cigarette Trade Busted in Delhi

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have arrested three men suspected of running an illegal e-cigarette operation. The arrests were made after seizing a total of 2,073 e-cigarettes valued at approximately Rs 27 lakh, according to officials.

The individuals, identified as Vikash, 33, from Dakshin Puri, Ritwik Bahl, 25, from Greater Kailash, and Jishan alias Jassu, 24, from Ballabhgarh, were apprehended following extensive investigations.

Further searches led police to recover e-cigarettes from Vikash's shop in CR Park and Bahl's residence, culminating in a large seizure in a Ballabhgarh residence. A case under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, has been registered, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)