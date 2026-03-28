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Illegal E-Cigarette Trade Busted in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested three men involved in illegal e-cigarette trade, seizing 2,073 devices worth Rs 27 lakh. Arrested individuals include Vikash from Dakshin Puri, Ritwik Bahl from Greater Kailash, and Jishan alias Jassu from Ballabhgarh. The operation sourced devices from China despite a national ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:30 IST
Illegal E-Cigarette Trade Busted in Delhi
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In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have arrested three men suspected of running an illegal e-cigarette operation. The arrests were made after seizing a total of 2,073 e-cigarettes valued at approximately Rs 27 lakh, according to officials.

The individuals, identified as Vikash, 33, from Dakshin Puri, Ritwik Bahl, 25, from Greater Kailash, and Jishan alias Jassu, 24, from Ballabhgarh, were apprehended following extensive investigations.

Further searches led police to recover e-cigarettes from Vikash's shop in CR Park and Bahl's residence, culminating in a large seizure in a Ballabhgarh residence. A case under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, has been registered, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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