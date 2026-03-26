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Fatal Collision Sparks Outrage Over Unsafe Roads

A tragic collision in Maharashtra's Thane district has claimed the life of businessman Srinivas Tandle, highlighting issues with the local Ring Road. The accident involved a high-speed vehicle allegedly driven by a teenager. Local residents seek urgent safety measures on the incomplete road to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:41 IST
Fatal Collision Sparks Outrage Over Unsafe Roads
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  • India

A tragic accident occurred in Maharashtra's Thane district when a speeding car, reportedly driven by a 17-year-old, collided with a bicycle, resulting in the death of a 42-year-old businessman. Identified as Srinivas Tandle, the victim was an owner of multiple garment stores and took up cycling for fitness on the very day of the accident.

According to police reports, the incident happened on a still-incomplete stretch of the Kalyan Ring Road around 8 pm on Tuesday. The boy fled the scene but was apprehended the following day after officials tracked the car using CCTV footage. The vehicle was found in the parking lot of the boy's residence in Kalyan.

The juvenile driver now faces charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving. Residents voiced anger over the unsafe road conditions, demanding prompt action from authorities, including the installation of barricades and the completion of roadwork to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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