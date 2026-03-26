Tragedy Strikes: Bus Collision Claims 13 Lives in Markapuram

In a tragic incident on Thursday, a private bus collided with a tipper in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, leading to the deaths of 13 individuals, while 22 others sustained injuries. The bus was en route to Kaligiri in Nellore from Jagtiyal in Telangana when the accident struck, causing a fire after the bus hit the tipper's diesel tank.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with a command room set up at the Markapuram deputy collector's office to assist affected families. No further casualties were reported after the collision overturned the truck and tore the bus' front section. Condolences have been offered by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who announced compensation for the victims' families.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock, instructing authorities to probe the incident and extend medical support to the injured. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy joined in expressing his condolences, urging cooperation between state officials to ensure complete care and investigation.