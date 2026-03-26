Tragic Collision in Andhra Pradesh Sparks Political Condolences and Calls for Action

In a heart-wrenching incident, a severe road accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday near Rayavaram in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh. A tipper collided with a private bus, leading to several passengers being burned alive. The calamitous event has evoked profound sorrow among political leaders who have called for a comprehensive investigation.

The Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Sri S. Abdul Nazeer, along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, expressed deep anguish and sympathies for the victims. Reddy assured that officials are working closely with Andhra Pradesh authorities to provide optimal medical aid to the injured.

Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also mourned the loss and demanded immediate financial support for affected families and strict measures to prevent such tragedies. The Prime Minister's Office announced an ex-gratia for victims' families as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, tasked authorities with conducting a thorough inquiry into the accident cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)