Nutrica Spreads Wellness with New Peanut Butter Range

Nutrica, a wellness brand by BN Agritech, has ventured into the peanut butter segment with its Nutrica Peanut Butter, available now in 14 Indian cities.

The brand offers Crunchy and Creamy variants, focusing on providing a healthy, protein-rich snacking option that the whole family can enjoy.

This launch is part of Nutrica's broader strategy to build a comprehensive lifestyle and wellness portfolio, complementing its previous successes like Nutrica Bee Honey.

(With inputs from agencies.)