Nutrica Spreads Wellness with New Peanut Butter Range
Nutrica, a part of BN Agritech, introduces their new peanut butter line in two variants, aiming to expand their wellness portfolio. Available in 14 cities, the product supports everyday fitness through its nutritious and delicious offerings, marking Nutrica's growth within the wellness and lifestyle market in India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Nutrica, a wellness brand by BN Agritech, has ventured into the peanut butter segment with its Nutrica Peanut Butter, available now in 14 Indian cities.
The brand offers Crunchy and Creamy variants, focusing on providing a healthy, protein-rich snacking option that the whole family can enjoy.
This launch is part of Nutrica's broader strategy to build a comprehensive lifestyle and wellness portfolio, complementing its previous successes like Nutrica Bee Honey.
(With inputs from agencies.)