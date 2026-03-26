Global Air Travel Disarray Amid Middle East Disruptions

The ongoing conflict in Iran has led to significant turmoil in global air travel, with many flights being canceled or postponed as major Middle Eastern aeronautical hubs face closure. This includes essential transit points like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, which remain shut due to safety concerns linked to regional instability.

As airlines across the globe grapple with these challenges, several have been compelled to suspend operations or adjust their usual flight routes. Aegean Airlines, airBaltic, and Air Canada are among those canceling flights to Tel Aviv, a prevailing measure throughout the industry to mitigate risks.

The ramifications of these disruptions extend far and wide, affecting numerous scheduled flights and forcing carriers such as Cathay Pacific to increase capacity to European cities to meet passenger demand. This ongoing situation underscores the vulnerability of international air travel to geopolitical events.

(With inputs from agencies.)