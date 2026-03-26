Safety Scrutiny Intensifies After Karol Bagh Tourist Bus Tragedy

Two people were killed and 23 injured when a speeding tourist bus overturned in Karol Bagh, Delhi. Police will investigate the driver's conduct through passenger statements, especially focusing on those seated at the rear. Bystanders and police averted greater tragedy by swiftly rescuing passengers.

A senior officer highlighted the pivotal role citizens and police played by lifting the bus with a JCB machine and using cement boulders to create space for quick evacuation. This swift action ensured all passengers were out in 15 minutes. Surveillance will be heightened on tourist bus routes into Delhi, particularly those arriving late at night.

Measures include enhanced monitoring, compliance checks for safety norms, and setting up late-night pickets to deter drunk driving among bus operators. This initiative aims to prevent accidents and reinforce strict adherence to safety regulations for tourist buses entering the city.