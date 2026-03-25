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Tragic Bus Accident in Karol Bagh: Delays and Heroes Amidst Chaos

A sleeper bus from Jaipur to Delhi overturned near Hanuman Mandir in Karol Bagh, killing two passengers and injuring 23 others. Swift response from police, fire services, and locals aided in rescue operations. The driver has been detained, and investigations are ongoing to determine the accident's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:16 IST
Tragic Bus Accident in Karol Bagh: Delays and Heroes Amidst Chaos
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A devastating accident occurred early Wednesday when a sleeper bus from Jaipur overturned near Hanuman Mandir in Karol Bagh, central Delhi, resulting in two fatalities and 23 injuries, officials reported.

The incident, which happened around 1 am, prompted an immediate response from the Karol Bagh police, supported by the Delhi Fire Services and local residents, who worked tirelessly to rescue trapped passengers from the wreckage.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir stated that an inquiry is underway. The bus driver has been detained, and necessary legal action will be taken pending the investigation's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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