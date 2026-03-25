Tragic Turn in Karol Bagh: Overturned Bus Leaves Two Dead, Many Injured
A sleeper bus from Jaipur overturned while taking a sharp turn in Karol Bagh, resulting in the deaths of two passengers and injuries to 23 others. Prompt action from local authorities and witnesses helped rescue those trapped. The bus driver has been detained following the accident.
- Country:
- India
An early Wednesday accident in Karol Bagh saw a sleeper bus from Jaipur tragically overturn while negotiating a sharp turn near Hanuman Mandir, leaving two passengers dead and injuring 23 others, officials reported.
The accident occurred around 1 am when the Delhi-bound bus, carrying around 30 passengers, lost control at a roundabout in Jhandewalan. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh confirmed that a PCR call had alerted police to the trapped passengers.
Rescue efforts were swiftly initiated by the Karol Bagh police, Delhi Fire Services, and local volunteers. The bus driver, now detained and under investigation, allegedly swerved to avoid an auto-rickshaw, causing the overturn. Visuals showed severe damage with shattered glass littering the scene.
- READ MORE ON:
- Karol Bagh
- Jaipur
- Delhi
- Bus Accident
- Sleeper Bus
- Police
- Rescue
- Injury
- Fatality
- Rash Driving
ALSO READ
Sweeping Arrests of South African Police Officers Expose Deep Corruption
Tripura Police and RRU Forge Pioneering Training Alliance
SC raps Haryana Police and its child welfare committee for insensitive handling of three-year-old's rape case.
Rape of three-year-old: SC directs Haryana govt to expeditiously notify SIT, asks Gurugram Police to hand over case records by Thursday.
Supreme Court Slams Haryana Police Over Mishandling Child Rape Case