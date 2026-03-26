Noida International Airport: A New Era for Uttar Pradesh's Economy

The government of Uttar Pradesh has announced that the Noida International Airport, situated at Jewar, is poised to be a transformative project for the state's economy. Scheduled for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, officials describe it as a strategic driver to reach the USD 1 trillion economic goal.

The airport is expected to boost employment, attract investment, and enhance global connectivity, strengthening Uttar Pradesh's role on the international economic stage. It aims to connect sectors such as agriculture, MSMEs, and tourism directly to global markets, potentially increasing exports and agricultural incomes.

With an annual capacity to handle around seven crore passengers and nearly 10 lakh tonnes of cargo, the airport will enhance UP's competitiveness. Preparations for the inauguration ceremony are underway, with comprehensive plans for security, traffic, and public services in place to ensure smooth proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)