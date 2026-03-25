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NDR InvIT Trust Secures Rs 410 Crore for Logistics Expansion

NDR InvIT Trust raised Rs 410 crore through bonds for acquiring logistics and warehousing assets in India. The issuance, anchored by IFC and IIFCL, was fully subscribed, indicating strong investor confidence. The capital will support NDR InvIT's expansion strategy in the infrastructure sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:59 IST
NDR InvIT Trust Secures Rs 410 Crore for Logistics Expansion
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NDR InvIT Trust announced on Wednesday that it has successfully raised Rs 410 crore through the issuance of bonds. This strategic capital influx aims to facilitate the acquisition of logistics and warehousing assets within key markets across India.

The funding exercise was notably anchored by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) alongside the India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL), which committed Rs 205 crore to the total issuance.

Rated AAA (Stable) by leading rating agencies, these bonds underscore strong investor demand and institutional confidence, promising disciplined growth and predictable returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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