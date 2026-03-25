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Porter and Incognia Partner to Combat Delivery Fraud in Logistics

Logistics platform Porter partners with Incognia to combat order abuse, preventing multi-accounting by delivery partners. This collaboration reduces delays, ensures reliable order fulfillment, and promotes fair opportunities for driver-partners. Advanced device intelligence aids in enhancing customer experience and upholding sustainability commitments by reducing fraudulent overlapping orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:15 IST
Porter and Incognia Partner to Combat Delivery Fraud in Logistics
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  • Country:
  • India

Porter, a leading logistics platform, has announced a collaboration with Incognia to tackle the prevalent issue of multi-account order abuse by delivery partners. This strategic partnership aims to reduce delays and ensure reliable order fulfillment.

Multi-accounting allows driver-partners to clone the app on a single device, enabling them to manage multiple accounts simultaneously and accept parallel orders. By targeting and eliminating this practice at the device level, Porter seeks to enhance customer satisfaction and provide legitimate drivers with equal earning opportunities.

The partnership has already demonstrated significant results in reducing fraudulent overlapping orders, consequently decreasing unnecessary vehicle trips and environmental impact. By employing advanced device intelligence, the company strengthens trust and safety, supports fair participation, and reinforces Porter's reputation as a dependable logistics service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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