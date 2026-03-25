Porter and Incognia Partner to Combat Delivery Fraud in Logistics

Porter, a leading logistics platform, has announced a collaboration with Incognia to tackle the prevalent issue of multi-account order abuse by delivery partners. This strategic partnership aims to reduce delays and ensure reliable order fulfillment.

Multi-accounting allows driver-partners to clone the app on a single device, enabling them to manage multiple accounts simultaneously and accept parallel orders. By targeting and eliminating this practice at the device level, Porter seeks to enhance customer satisfaction and provide legitimate drivers with equal earning opportunities.

The partnership has already demonstrated significant results in reducing fraudulent overlapping orders, consequently decreasing unnecessary vehicle trips and environmental impact. By employing advanced device intelligence, the company strengthens trust and safety, supports fair participation, and reinforces Porter's reputation as a dependable logistics service.

(With inputs from agencies.)