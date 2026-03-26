Election Tensions: Journalist Accused of Espionage Amid Hungary's Political Struggle
Hungarian authorities have begun investigating journalist Szabolcs Panyi, accusing him of spying for Ukraine during a heated election campaign. Panyi, who works for investigative outlets, denies the allegation, dismissing it as unusual for an EU state and likening it to tactics of authoritarian regimes.
- Country:
- Hungary
The Hungarian government has initiated an inquiry into Szabolcs Panyi, an investigative journalist accused of espionage for Ukraine amid a fraught electoral campaign. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his pro-Russian stance, faces significant opposition as he seeks another term in office.
Gergely Gulyas, Orban's chief of staff, claimed that Panyi, known for probing governmental connections to Moscow, acted against Hungary in collaboration with a foreign power. This accusation comes as Ukraine-Hungary relations continue to deteriorate in the run-up to the crucial April 12 parliamentary elections.
Panyi, who works for Direkt36 and Vsquare.org, criticized the allegation, comparing it to practices typical in undemocratic countries. He emphasized that such charges are unprecedented from a European Union member. The situation highlights the escalating tension surrounding Hungary's election, with external influences being a key campaign issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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