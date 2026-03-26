Sterling's Challenging Path Amid Global Turbulence

The pound declined against the dollar for the third consecutive day on Thursday as investors leaned towards the U.S. currency amidst an ongoing oil price surge and continued instability in the Middle East.

Sterling, having depreciated nearly 1% against the dollar this month, dipped 0.1% to $1.336. However, it showed marginal strength against the euro, which was down 0.1% at 86.44 pence, marking a 1.4% loss this month. This decline represents the euro's most significant monthly drop against the pound since November 2024. Rising oil prices, climbing roughly 45% since February, are a primary market concern, prompting expectations of the Bank of England altering its interest rate strategy to counteract impending inflation threats.

The Bank of England, potentially shifting from previously expected rate cuts to at least two hikes by year-end, reflects similar anticipations for the European Central Bank. Despite the typical beneficial impact on sterling from such hikes, the UK's energy import reliance and fiscal vulnerabilities have exerted downward pressure on the currency. BoE Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden noted on Thursday a diminished risk of inflationary effects from rising energy costs compared to Russia's 2022 invasion due to smoother labor market conditions.

Commenting at a Resolution Foundation event, Breeden highlighted strategic caution among some financial analysts, suggesting the BoE's constrained ability to perpetually hike rates, leaving sterling susceptible to volatility. ING strategist Francesco Pesole anticipates potential euro gains against sterling, emphasizing the strategic recalibrations required within the existing economic climate.