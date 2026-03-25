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Unmasking Hidden Home Loan Costs: Beyond Interest Rates

Taking a home loan involves more than just interest rates. Key costs include processing fees, stamp duty, registration charges, and other expenses like legal fees and GST. A comprehensive understanding of these costs allows first-time buyers to optimize their budgets, compare lender offers effectively, and avoid unforeseen financial challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:09 IST
Unmasking Hidden Home Loan Costs: Beyond Interest Rates
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Securing a home loan involves myriad costs beyond the obvious interest rates, catching many first-time buyers off guard. Awareness of these charges is crucial for effective budgeting and lender comparison.

The processing fee, often constituting 0.25% to 1% of the loan, covers administrative tasks such as income checks and property appraisals, and is non-refundable in case of loan denial. Meanwhile, stamp duty and registration charges, significant components of the total cost, can substantially increase expenses by 4-10%.

Additional fees, including legal checks and GST, further inflate the cost, while the type of interest rate, fixed or floating, impacts long-term payments. Prospective homeowners must evaluate these elements comprehensively to prevent surprises and make informed financial decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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