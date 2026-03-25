Unmasking Hidden Home Loan Costs: Beyond Interest Rates

Securing a home loan involves myriad costs beyond the obvious interest rates, catching many first-time buyers off guard. Awareness of these charges is crucial for effective budgeting and lender comparison.

The processing fee, often constituting 0.25% to 1% of the loan, covers administrative tasks such as income checks and property appraisals, and is non-refundable in case of loan denial. Meanwhile, stamp duty and registration charges, significant components of the total cost, can substantially increase expenses by 4-10%.

Additional fees, including legal checks and GST, further inflate the cost, while the type of interest rate, fixed or floating, impacts long-term payments. Prospective homeowners must evaluate these elements comprehensively to prevent surprises and make informed financial decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)