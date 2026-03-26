Tragedy Strikes as Bus Accident Claims 14 Lives in Markapuram
At least 14 individuals, including a baby, perished in a fiery collision between a bus and a gravel-loaded truck in Markapuram district. The victims were mostly construction workers. Initial reports attribute fault to the bus driver. Authorities are investigating the incident while offering support to the victims' families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating accident in Markapuram district claimed the lives of 14 passengers, including an infant, when a private bus collided with a gravel-laden truck, sparking a massive fire.
Reports indicate that most of the deceased were involved in construction work, highlighting a loss within the working community, while an investigation into the incident is underway.
Initial findings suggest the bus driver's error as a probable cause. State officials have expressed condolences and promised aid to the victims' families, with compensations announced by both state and central governments.
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