Tragedy Strikes as Bus Accident Claims 14 Lives in Markapuram

A devastating accident in Markapuram district claimed the lives of 14 passengers, including an infant, when a private bus collided with a gravel-laden truck, sparking a massive fire.

Reports indicate that most of the deceased were involved in construction work, highlighting a loss within the working community, while an investigation into the incident is underway.

Initial findings suggest the bus driver's error as a probable cause. State officials have expressed condolences and promised aid to the victims' families, with compensations announced by both state and central governments.