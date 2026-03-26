Tragedy Strikes in Tokyo: Knife Rampage in Pokemon Store

A tragic incident unfolded in downtown Tokyo as a man wielding a knife launched a deadly attack inside a popular Pokemon store. The attack left a young female employee fatally wounded and the attacker dead from self-inflicted wounds, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at the Sunshine City building, a location known for its bustling shops and offices. Responding to an emergency call about a knife-wielding man rampaging through a store, police arrived swiftly. However, both the victim and the attacker succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital.

Eyewitnesses described the chaotic scene, noting the store's crowded state with customers, including children, present during the incident. Shoppers fled while nearby stores took safety precautions. Despite Japan's strict gun control laws, this tragedy underscores a rise in knife-related attacks in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)