Middle East Tensions Shake FTSE Amid Economic Downgrades

The FTSE 100 index in London fell over 1% on Thursday, reflecting growing concerns over a possible Middle East ceasefire, compounded by a significant drop in 3i Group shares.

A steep fall of 17.6% in 3i Group shares dragged the market lower, as the private equity firm projected steady, yet restrained, sales growth for its discount retailer Action.

Meanwhile, global stock markets wavered with rising Brent crude prices linked to escalating U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran, as economic forecasts suggest the Bank of England will maintain its current interest rate amid turbulent economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)