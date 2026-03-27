Historic Receptiveness: Iran Opens Up to Spain Amidst Strait of Hormuz Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, the Iranian embassy in Spain announced its openness to any request from Madrid concerning the Strait of Hormuz, attributing this stance to Spain's respect for international law. This marks the first time Iran has shown such receptiveness to an EU nation amid regional tensions.

The ongoing conflict has severely disrupted oil and natural gas shipments through the vital waterway with about a fifth of global supplies affected. However, diplomatic negotiations have facilitated the safe passage of a Thai oil tanker and loosened restrictions for Malaysia.

The Spanish Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, expressed confusion over Iran's receptiveness, noting Spain's consistent support for sanctions against Iran. He urged for de-escalation and diplomacy to end the conflict, which has also impacted Spain's relatively modest merchant fleet.