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Historic Receptiveness: Iran Opens Up to Spain Amidst Strait of Hormuz Tensions

The Iranian embassy in Spain expressed openness to Spain's requests regarding the Strait of Hormuz, acknowledging Spain's adherence to international law. This offer marks a significant development in Iran's relations with an EU state. The ongoing conflict has disrupted oil supplies, but diplomatic efforts seem to be easing restrictions for some countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 00:15 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 00:15 IST
Historic Receptiveness: Iran Opens Up to Spain Amidst Strait of Hormuz Tensions
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In a significant diplomatic move, the Iranian embassy in Spain announced its openness to any request from Madrid concerning the Strait of Hormuz, attributing this stance to Spain's respect for international law. This marks the first time Iran has shown such receptiveness to an EU nation amid regional tensions.

The ongoing conflict has severely disrupted oil and natural gas shipments through the vital waterway with about a fifth of global supplies affected. However, diplomatic negotiations have facilitated the safe passage of a Thai oil tanker and loosened restrictions for Malaysia.

The Spanish Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, expressed confusion over Iran's receptiveness, noting Spain's consistent support for sanctions against Iran. He urged for de-escalation and diplomacy to end the conflict, which has also impacted Spain's relatively modest merchant fleet.

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