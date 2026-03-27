President Murmu Highlights Human Stories Behind Economic Policies

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the importance of seeing beyond the numbers in economic policies, focusing instead on human stories and outcomes. Her remarks came during a meeting with Indian Economic Service officers at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu emphasized the critical role these officers play in ensuring sustainable growth, managing inflation, and reducing inequality. She urged them to prioritize inclusive development and maintain high integrity in public service, stating, 'Trust is your most valuable asset.'

In discussions with Central Power Engineering Service officers, she highlighted the importance of renewable energy, linking it to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the need for innovative solutions to integrate renewable sources into the national grid, aligning with international climate commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)