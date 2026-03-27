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China Strikes Back: Unveiling Trade Defiance Against US Tariffs

China launched two investigations into US trade practices in response to President Trump's tariffs. These probes aim to protect Chinese industries and address barriers against Chinese exports. The move is part of an ongoing trade war, potentially influencing US-China economic relations ahead of an anticipated Trump visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:10 IST
China Strikes Back: Unveiling Trade Defiance Against US Tariffs
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In a bold move against US trade policies, China has initiated two investigations to counter President Donald Trump's recent tariff escalations. This development comes as China seeks to fortify its industries against what it perceives as unfair American practices.

The investigations, announced by China's Commerce Ministry, focus on US restrictions that impede Chinese imports and block technological exports to China. Additionally, they assess barriers against China's green energy products. These inquiries, which may extend up to nine months, signal a strategic maneuver in the unfolding trade war.

With President Trump's planned visit to China pending due to external geopolitical issues, the probes could serve as leverage against new US tariffs and underscore China's firm opposition to American trade strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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