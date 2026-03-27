Government's PLI Scheme Boosts Manufacturing, Focus on Electronics Sector
The Indian government has disbursed Rs 15,554 crore in incentives under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the electronics sector. The initiative has attracted significant investments, enhancing the manufacturing ecosystem and boosting exports. The government is also monitoring geopolitical developments that impact trade and logistics with the Middle East.
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- India
The government announced on Friday that it has disbursed incentives worth Rs 15,554 crore under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, specifically targeting the electronics sector. This initiative aims to bolster manufacturing capabilities and increase exports.
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, outlined that the PLI schemes have attracted investments exceeding Rs 2.16 lakh crore, resulting in a production increase valued at Rs 4,20,581 crore by December 2025. A cumulative incentive total of Rs 28,748 crore has been distributed across 14 sectors as part of this scheme.
The government is also closely observing the geopolitical dynamics in West Asia and the Gulf region, addressing trade disruptions, such as heightened freight rates and logistical challenges associated with Indian exports to the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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