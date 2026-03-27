IRCTC Confronts Amul Over Worms Found in Train Curd
The IRCTC summoned Amul after live worms were reportedly found in its curd served on a Vande Bharat train. This led to fines for both IRCTC and the service provider, Krishna Enterprises, and the initiation of contract termination. Amul has been called to respond to the quality concerns.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has demanded an explanation from dairy giant Amul following the alleged discovery of live worms in its curd, served on the Patna–Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express. This action comes in the wake of a sharp reprimand from the railway ministry.
The ministry has imposed considerable fines on both the IRCTC and Krishna Enterprises, the involved service provider, with IRCTC receiving a penalty of Rs 10 lakh. The ministry has directed the termination of Krishna Enterprises' contract, highlighting the gravity of the situation.
Amul has been called to provide a response to these concerns by March 27. Passengers on the train alerted the authorities to the issue, prompting the IRCTC to impose a Rs 25,000 fine on Krishna Enterprises for negligence, later upgraded to Rs 50 lakh by the ministry's directive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- IRCTC
- Amul
- curd
- worms
- Vande Bharat
- fines
- railway ministry
- Krishna Enterprises
- food safety
- termination
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