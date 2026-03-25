Tractor-Trolley Mishap Injures 21 Devotees in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Chatra district, a tragic accident on Wednesday left 21 devotees injured after their tractor-trolley plunged into a roadside ditch. The incident unfolded near Sonbarsa village when the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to police reports.

The injured, consisting of 10 women and four teenagers, were first taken to the Hunterganj community health center for immediate treatment. However, those critically injured were later referred to Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya, Bihar for advanced care.

The devotees, who were on a pilgrimage to Maa Kauleshwari Hill in Chatra, had begun their journey from Sherghati in Gaya. Police are investigating the exact cause of the driver's loss of control.

(With inputs from agencies.)