Left Menu

Tractor-Trolley Mishap Injures 21 Devotees in Jharkhand

A tragic accident in Jharkhand's Chatra district injured 21 devotees, including women and teenagers, when their tractor-trolley veered into a ditch. The injured were initially treated locally, with four critically hurt individuals transferred to a Gaya hospital. The group was en route to Maa Kauleshwari Hill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:46 IST
Tractor-Trolley Mishap Injures 21 Devotees in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jharkhand's Chatra district, a tragic accident on Wednesday left 21 devotees injured after their tractor-trolley plunged into a roadside ditch. The incident unfolded near Sonbarsa village when the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to police reports.

The injured, consisting of 10 women and four teenagers, were first taken to the Hunterganj community health center for immediate treatment. However, those critically injured were later referred to Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya, Bihar for advanced care.

The devotees, who were on a pilgrimage to Maa Kauleshwari Hill in Chatra, had begun their journey from Sherghati in Gaya. Police are investigating the exact cause of the driver's loss of control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

 Global
2
OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

 Global
3
Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

 Global
4
NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026