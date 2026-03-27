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Ram Navami Fervor Brings Devotees Together in Bihar

In Bihar, temples were filled with devotees celebrating Ram Navami with fervor. BJP president Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended festive greetings, emphasizing Lord Ram's values of humanity, harmony, and righteousness. Nabin also acknowledged his spiritual connection with Patna's Mahavir temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:34 IST
Ram Navami Fervor Brings Devotees Together in Bihar
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On Ram Navami, temples across Bihar swarmed with devotees immersing themselves in prayers and celebrations. The festival was marked with enthusiasm and religious fervor.

BJP president Nitin Nabin participated in the festivities at several temples in Patna, including the notable Mahavir temple. Nabin, recalling his deep association with the shrine and its developmental journey under the late Acharya Kishore Kunal, emphasized the need for Lord Ram's values to guide the nation. He extended warm greetings to all citizens on this auspicious occasion.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also offered his greetings, highlighting that Lord Ram's life exemplifies love, harmony, tolerance, sacrifice, and righteousness. He wished the people a joyful and peaceful Ram Navami celebration.

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