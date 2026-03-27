Ram Navami Fervor Brings Devotees Together in Bihar
In Bihar, temples were filled with devotees celebrating Ram Navami with fervor. BJP president Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended festive greetings, emphasizing Lord Ram's values of humanity, harmony, and righteousness. Nabin also acknowledged his spiritual connection with Patna's Mahavir temple.
- Country:
- India
On Ram Navami, temples across Bihar swarmed with devotees immersing themselves in prayers and celebrations. The festival was marked with enthusiasm and religious fervor.
BJP president Nitin Nabin participated in the festivities at several temples in Patna, including the notable Mahavir temple. Nabin, recalling his deep association with the shrine and its developmental journey under the late Acharya Kishore Kunal, emphasized the need for Lord Ram's values to guide the nation. He extended warm greetings to all citizens on this auspicious occasion.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also offered his greetings, highlighting that Lord Ram's life exemplifies love, harmony, tolerance, sacrifice, and righteousness. He wished the people a joyful and peaceful Ram Navami celebration.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Navami
- devotees
- Bihar
- temples
- Nitin Nabin
- Patna
- Mahavir temple
- Nitish Kumar
- Lord Ram
- festival
ALSO READ
Visakhapatnam Port's Offshore Efficiency: A Hub for Crude and LPG
Chaos Unleashed: Intoxicated Man Hijacks Bus in Visakhapatnam Followed by Tragic Andhra Pradesh Accident
Religious Double Standards in West Bengal: Nitin Nabin's Claims
BJP's Nitin Nabin Challenges Religious Permission Policies in West Bengal
BJP's Blueprint: Nitin Nabin's Strategic Kolkata Meetings