Ram Navami Fervor Brings Devotees Together in Bihar

On Ram Navami, temples across Bihar swarmed with devotees immersing themselves in prayers and celebrations. The festival was marked with enthusiasm and religious fervor.

BJP president Nitin Nabin participated in the festivities at several temples in Patna, including the notable Mahavir temple. Nabin, recalling his deep association with the shrine and its developmental journey under the late Acharya Kishore Kunal, emphasized the need for Lord Ram's values to guide the nation. He extended warm greetings to all citizens on this auspicious occasion.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also offered his greetings, highlighting that Lord Ram's life exemplifies love, harmony, tolerance, sacrifice, and righteousness. He wished the people a joyful and peaceful Ram Navami celebration.