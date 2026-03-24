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RBI's Targeted Liquidity Injection: A Strategic Move?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) injected Rs 55,837 crore into the banking system through a three-day variable rate repo auction. Despite the infusion, the amount was significantly lower than the Rs 1 lakh crore notified. This move comes amid decreased surplus liquidity due to advance tax payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:02 IST
RBI's Targeted Liquidity Injection: A Strategic Move?
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The Reserve Bank of India took decisive action on Tuesday by injecting Rs 55,837 crore into the banking system. This was achieved through a short-term, three-day variable rate repo auction.

Notably, the central bank's injection fell significantly short of the announced Rs 1 lakh crore, a decision influenced by recent drops in surplus liquidity because of advance tax obligations.

As of March 23, the banking system enjoys a liquidity surplus of around Rs 26,196.36 crore. In an effort to stabilize the banking sector, the RBI previously infused Rs 2,08,208 crore with transient liquidity interventions and Rs 3.50 lakh crore through government securities since January 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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