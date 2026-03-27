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RBI's Strategic Liquidity Injection: A Close Look

The Reserve Bank of India injected Rs 65,322 crore into the banking system via a six-day repo auction. Despite aiming for Rs 75,000 crore, the actual injection was lower due to decreased surplus liquidity from tax payments and GST outflows. Previously, RBI infused Rs 3.50 lakh crore since January 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:52 IST
RBI's Strategic Liquidity Injection: A Close Look
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) executed a strategic maneuver on Friday by injecting Rs 65,322 crore into the banking system through a six-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction. This move, conducted at a cut-off rate of 5.26% and a weighted average rate of 5.29%, came as a response to the substantial drop in surplus liquidity.

Initially, the RBI had announced an injection of Rs 75,000 crore, but the final amount was lower, influenced by the depletion of surplus due to hefty advance tax payments and Goods and Services Tax (GST) outflows. As of March 26, the liquidity surplus in the system is estimated at Rs 48,698.38 crore.

In the preceding days, the central bank had infused a substantial Rs 2,08,208 crore through various VRR auctions of different tenures. This follows the RBI's efforts since January 2026 to enhance banking liquidity by Rs 3.50 lakh crore via open market purchases of government securities.

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