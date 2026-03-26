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Congress Eyes Major Aviation Safety Reforms Post-2025 Crash

Two U.S. House committees are set to review comprehensive aviation safety legislation following a deadly crash involving an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter. The proposed bill incorporates 50 recommendations from the NTSB, focusing on collision mitigation, FAA oversight, and air traffic control improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 05:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 05:06 IST
Congress Eyes Major Aviation Safety Reforms Post-2025 Crash
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. House committees are scheduled to evaluate extensive aviation safety reform legislation on Thursday. This action arises from the aftermath of a tragic January 2025 collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in 67 fatalities.

Prompted by a year-long investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has put forward these recommendations under the revised ALERT Act. Top priorities of the legislation include the mandatory introduction of collision mitigation technology for both airplanes and helicopters.

Additionally, the bill pushes for reinforced safety measures for air traffic control and operational procedures, particularly around Reagan Washington National Airport, the site of the fatal crash. These steps aim to rectify shortcomings in the FAA's safety culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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