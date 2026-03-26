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U.S. House Panels to Tackle Aviation Safety Reform Legislation

The U.S. House committees are reviewing aviation safety reform legislation to implement 50 recommendations following a fatal collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter. The ALERT Act focuses on collision mitigation technologies and addresses FAA safety deficiencies. Previously, the ROTOR Act fell short of passing the House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 06:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 06:31 IST
U.S. House Panels to Tackle Aviation Safety Reform Legislation
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Two U.S. House committees are set to deliberate on comprehensive aviation safety reforms, prompted by recommendations following a deadly incident in January 2025. The collision, involving an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulted in 67 fatalities.

The National Transportation Safety Board, in a Reuters-reviewed analysis, supports the ALERT Act, aiming to enforce recommendations after a year-long investigation. This bill mandates equipping aircraft with advanced collision avoidance technologies, improving FAA's safety culture, and enhancing procedures around Reagan Washington National Airport.

A previous attempt to pass similar legislation, the ROTOR Act, failed despite Senate approval, due to the Pentagon's withdrawal of support. Now under renewed scrutiny, the ALERT Act seeks to address legislative gaps and improve airspace safety if passed by the House.

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