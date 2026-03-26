U.S. Moves to Strengthen Aviation Safety Standards

The U.S. House Armed Services Committee has unanimously passed comprehensive legislation focused on enhancing aviation safety, following a tragic collision in January 2025 that resulted in 67 fatalities. The incident involved an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

The legislation demands the installation of collision prevention technologies on all military aircraft by the year 2031, with exemptions for fighters, bombers, and drones. This move is part of a broader strategy to address numerous safety recommendations made in light of the accident.

Meanwhile, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is poised to review other aspects of the proposed legislation, aiming to ensure a multi-faceted approach to improving the safety of air travel for both military and civilian operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)