Tragedy at Zojila Pass: Avalanche Claims Lives and Closes Srinagar–Leh Highway

The Srinagar–Leh National Highway was shut down on Saturday as authorities commenced snow clearance efforts following a tragic avalanche. The incident at Zojila Pass took the lives of seven individuals, including a ten-year-old child, and left several vehicles buried.

According to officials, the highway will remain closed to traffic until all avalanche debris is removed. Multiple rescue teams, including J-K police, the army, CRPF, Ladakh Police, SDRF, and local civil administration, are involved in the search for missing persons.

The efforts are focused on ensuring the road is safe for travel once again. The community remains vigilant and hopeful as rescue operations continue at the site of this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)