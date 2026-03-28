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Tragedy at Zojila Pass: Avalanche on Srinagar–Leh Highway

The Srinagar–Leh National Highway remains closed following a deadly avalanche at Zojila Pass, which claimed seven lives, including a child. Authorities are working diligently to clear the snow and debris while search and rescue operations continue for the missing individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:50 IST
Tragedy at Zojila Pass: Avalanche on Srinagar–Leh Highway
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The Srinagar–Leh National Highway was shut down on Saturday after a devastating avalanche struck at Zojila Pass, resulting in seven fatalities. Among the deceased was a ten-year-old child, highlighting the tragedy's impact on families.

Currently, authorities are engaged in clearing snow from the highway, endeavoring to make the route safe once more for traffic. An official statement emphasized that traffic would only resume after ensuring the thorough removal of avalanche debris.

In the meantime, efforts to locate missing persons are conducted by a joint task force. Comprising J-K Police, the Army, CRPF, Ladakh Police, SDRF, and the civil administration, this coordinated team continues their search and rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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