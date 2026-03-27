Tragedy at Zojila Pass: Avalanches Claim Seven Lives
Seven people, including a child and two women, died after multiple avalanches struck vehicles on Srinagar-Leh highway in Jammu and Kashmir. A rescue operation is ongoing to recover trapped persons. Officials and politicians expressed grief and emphasized the need for improved safety measures along this critical route.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, multiple avalanches claimed the lives of seven individuals, among them a child and two women, on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported. The avalanches hit vehicles on the highway stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg at the Zojila Pass, leaving several trapped.
Rescue teams, including J-K Police, Army, and disaster relief forces, are working tirelessly to locate survivors and clear debris. Senior officials, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, conveyed condolences to the affected families and assured aid to the injured.
Calls for enhanced safety measures on this critical route intensified, with Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa urging proactive traffic management to mitigate such tragedies. Emphasis on the urgency for preventive measures over reactive responses has been stressed to ensure safer travel conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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