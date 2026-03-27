Tragedy at Zojila Pass: Avalanches Claim Seven Lives

On Friday, multiple avalanches claimed the lives of seven individuals, among them a child and two women, on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported. The avalanches hit vehicles on the highway stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg at the Zojila Pass, leaving several trapped.

Rescue teams, including J-K Police, Army, and disaster relief forces, are working tirelessly to locate survivors and clear debris. Senior officials, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, conveyed condolences to the affected families and assured aid to the injured.

Calls for enhanced safety measures on this critical route intensified, with Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa urging proactive traffic management to mitigate such tragedies. Emphasis on the urgency for preventive measures over reactive responses has been stressed to ensure safer travel conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)