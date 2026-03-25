Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: Cold Storage Facility Disaster in Prayagraj

In Prayagraj, three individuals were apprehended following the catastrophic collapse of a cold storage facility that resulted in four deaths. Authorities registered a case against multiple accused, while rescue teams saved 18 trapped people. Prime Minister Modi expressed his grief and announced financial aid for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:11 IST
Tragic Collapse: Cold Storage Facility Disaster in Prayagraj
Gangan Nagar DCP Kuldeep Gunawat (Photo/UttarPradeshPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Prayagraj, a cold storage facility collapsed, tragically claiming four lives. The incident has led to the arrest of three individuals as part of a larger investigation involving seven named suspects, operating under DCP Kuldeep Gunawat's supervision. The arrested suspects, identified as Ansar Ahmad, Alauddin, and Manzoor Ilahi, were taken into custody on March 24 near the Bhadori Railway Overbridge in Phaphamau, following the issuance of warrants.

The collapse occurred due to an explosion in the ammonia gas chamber at Adarsh Cold Storage in Chandapur Murhu around 1:30 PM on March 23. It caused the facility's walls and roof to crumble, trapping workers underneath. Thanks to swift rescue operations by local police, NDRF, SDRF, and other emergency teams, 18 individuals were successfully retrieved from the wreckage, although four succumbed to their injuries.

Offering condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the tragic mishap. The PMO announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the family members of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, emphasizing a commitment to supporting those impacted by the disaster.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026