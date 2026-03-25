Tragic Collapse: Cold Storage Facility Disaster in Prayagraj

In Prayagraj, a cold storage facility collapsed, tragically claiming four lives. The incident has led to the arrest of three individuals as part of a larger investigation involving seven named suspects, operating under DCP Kuldeep Gunawat's supervision. The arrested suspects, identified as Ansar Ahmad, Alauddin, and Manzoor Ilahi, were taken into custody on March 24 near the Bhadori Railway Overbridge in Phaphamau, following the issuance of warrants.

The collapse occurred due to an explosion in the ammonia gas chamber at Adarsh Cold Storage in Chandapur Murhu around 1:30 PM on March 23. It caused the facility's walls and roof to crumble, trapping workers underneath. Thanks to swift rescue operations by local police, NDRF, SDRF, and other emergency teams, 18 individuals were successfully retrieved from the wreckage, although four succumbed to their injuries.

Offering condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the tragic mishap. The PMO announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the family members of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, emphasizing a commitment to supporting those impacted by the disaster.