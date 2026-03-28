Jewar Airport: India's New Aviation Hub Set to Soar
Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated Noida International Airport, highlighting its transformative impact on employment, investment, and economic growth. The project, described as a 'grand and glorious' airport, aims to serve as an 'aerotropolis' with integrated cargo facilities and a significant Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) center.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday inaugurated the Noida International Airport, declaring it a transformative project poised to ignite economic growth and employment in the region. The grand ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was hailed as a monumental achievement for the nation.
The airport at Jewar, built at approximately Rs 11,200 crore, boasts a four-kilometer runway and is geared for international operations. Naidu emphasized that the airport reflects the identity and pride of Uttar Pradesh, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of marrying development with cultural heritage.
Naidu detailed plans to develop the site as an 'aerotropolis' with integrated cargo facilities to propel products into global markets. He affirmed that the airport would open vast opportunities in various sectors including aviation maintenance and tourism, guided by Naidu's view that air travel should be accessible to the common man.
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