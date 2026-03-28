PM Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport at Jewar, Calls It a Game-Changer for ‘Viksit UP, Viksit Bharat’

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Noida International Airport at Jewar, marking a major milestone in India’s rapidly expanding aviation infrastructure and positioning western Uttar Pradesh as a key economic and logistics hub.

Describing the occasion as the beginning of a “new chapter” in the Viksit UP, Viksit Bharat mission, the Prime Minister said the airport not only enhances connectivity but also symbolizes the transformation of India’s largest state into a major growth engine.

Boost to Regional Economy and Connectivity

The newly inaugurated airport is expected to serve a vast catchment area, including Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Etawah, Bulandshahr, and Faridabad, significantly improving domestic and international connectivity for millions.

“This airport will open new opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, and youth. Aircraft will fly from here to the world, making it a symbol of a developed Uttar Pradesh taking flight,” the Prime Minister said.

Experts note that the airport will:

Enhance export potential of agricultural and industrial products

Boost tourism circuits including Agra and Mathura

Generate large-scale employment opportunities

Strengthen regional logistics and supply chains

Strategic Infrastructure Push in Western UP

Highlighting the broader development push, PM Modi pointed out that the airport is part of a series of major infrastructure projects in western Uttar Pradesh, including:

A semiconductor manufacturing facility in Noida

Expansion of the Meerut Metro

Progress of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat rapid rail

These projects, he said, collectively position Noida and surrounding regions as a powerful engine of economic growth.

Multi-Modal Logistics Hub Emerging

The Prime Minister emphasised that the Jewar region is rapidly evolving into a multi-modal logistics hub, supported by:

Two major Dedicated Freight Corridors

Strategic convergence at Dadri, linking eastern and western freight routes

Enhanced road, rail, and now air connectivity

This integrated infrastructure will enable faster movement of goods from farms and industries to both domestic and global markets, significantly improving efficiency and investor attractiveness.

Aviation Expansion: From Metro Cities to Mass Connectivity

PM Modi highlighted India’s aviation growth story, noting that the country now has over 160 operational airports, with connectivity expanding beyond metro cities to smaller towns.

He added that Uttar Pradesh alone now has 17 airports, reflecting the scale of infrastructure expansion.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the success of the UDAN scheme, under which:

Over 1.6 crore passengers have flown at affordable fares

A new phase worth ₹29,000 crore aims to build 100 additional airports and 200 helipads

MRO Facility to Boost Self-Reliance

Addressing a critical gap in India’s aviation ecosystem, PM Modi announced the development of a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Jewar, aimed at reducing dependence on foreign services.

Currently, around 85% of Indian aircraft undergo MRO services abroad, leading to significant outflow of foreign exchange. The new facility is expected to:

Retain revenue within India

Create skilled jobs

Position India as a regional aviation services hub

Farmers and Ethanol Economy Highlighted

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the role of farmers in strengthening energy security, particularly through ethanol production from sugarcane.

He noted that ethanol blending has helped India avoid importing approximately 700 crore litres of crude oil annually, saving substantial foreign exchange and improving farmer incomes.

Infrastructure Spending at Record Levels

Underscoring the scale of national infrastructure development, PM Modi said:

Infrastructure spending has increased six-fold in the last 11 years

Over ₹17 lakh crore has been invested in highways and expressways

More than 1 lakh km of highways have been constructed

Railway electrification has expanded to nearly 100% of the broad-gauge network

He emphasised that such investments are central to building a Viksit Bharat and ensuring long-term economic resilience.

A Symbol of Transformation

Calling the airport a catalyst for growth rather than just an infrastructure asset, the Prime Minister said it represents the changing identity of Uttar Pradesh and India’s rising global stature.

He also expressed gratitude to farmers who contributed land for the project, noting that improved connectivity will further boost food processing, exports, and rural incomes.

As India navigates global economic uncertainties, PM Modi reiterated that the government remains committed to protecting citizens and sustaining growth through strategic infrastructure investments.

The inauguration of the Noida International Airport is expected to accelerate economic activity, job creation, and global integration, making it one of the most significant infrastructure milestones in northern India in recent years.