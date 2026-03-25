Gurugram School Evacuated After Hoax Bomb Threat Shakes DLF Phase 1

Authorities in Gurugram undertook a comprehensive security sweep at a private school in DLF Phase 1 following a threatening email that ultimately proved to be a hoax.

The email, sent under the alias 'Soyeb Masood', falsely claimed the presence of a bomb on the premises.

The Gurugram Police, who have previously dealt with similar false alarms, are now investigating the origin and intent behind this recent threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)