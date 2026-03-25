Gurugram School Evacuated After Hoax Bomb Threat Shakes DLF Phase 1
Gurugram Police conducted a thorough security inspection at a private school in DLF Phase 1 following a hoax bomb threat. No explosives were found. The threat, received via email under the name 'Soyeb Masood', is under investigation. Previous threats in January and March were linked to a Bangladeshi suspect.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Gurugram undertook a comprehensive security sweep at a private school in DLF Phase 1 following a threatening email that ultimately proved to be a hoax.
The email, sent under the alias 'Soyeb Masood', falsely claimed the presence of a bomb on the premises.
The Gurugram Police, who have previously dealt with similar false alarms, are now investigating the origin and intent behind this recent threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)