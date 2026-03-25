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Gurugram School Evacuated After Hoax Bomb Threat Shakes DLF Phase 1

Gurugram Police conducted a thorough security inspection at a private school in DLF Phase 1 following a hoax bomb threat. No explosives were found. The threat, received via email under the name 'Soyeb Masood', is under investigation. Previous threats in January and March were linked to a Bangladeshi suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:55 IST
Gurugram School Evacuated After Hoax Bomb Threat Shakes DLF Phase 1
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Gurugram undertook a comprehensive security sweep at a private school in DLF Phase 1 following a threatening email that ultimately proved to be a hoax.

The email, sent under the alias 'Soyeb Masood', falsely claimed the presence of a bomb on the premises.

The Gurugram Police, who have previously dealt with similar false alarms, are now investigating the origin and intent behind this recent threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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