Shocking Train Incident: Passengers Drugged on Saryu Express

Three passengers, comprising an elderly couple and a man, were reportedly drugged by a gang aboard the Saryu Express, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

The unsettling incident transpired late on Monday as the train progressed from Prayagraj towards Ayodhya, resulting in the victims being hospitalized in serious condition.

Authorities have launched a probe after co-passengers alerted railway police upon the train's arrival in Sultanpur. The victims were promptly rushed to a medical facility for urgent care.

(With inputs from agencies.)