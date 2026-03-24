Shocking Train Incident: Passengers Drugged on Saryu Express
Three passengers, including an elderly couple, were allegedly drugged by a gang on the Saryu Express train. The incident occurred on Monday night as the train traveled from Prayagraj to Ayodhya. The unconscious victims were identified and hospitalized, with one in serious condition. An investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 24-03-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 09:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Three passengers, comprising an elderly couple and a man, were reportedly drugged by a gang aboard the Saryu Express, officials disclosed on Tuesday.
The unsettling incident transpired late on Monday as the train progressed from Prayagraj towards Ayodhya, resulting in the victims being hospitalized in serious condition.
Authorities have launched a probe after co-passengers alerted railway police upon the train's arrival in Sultanpur. The victims were promptly rushed to a medical facility for urgent care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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