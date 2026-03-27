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Blaze in North Delhi: Short Circuit Sparks Chaos

A fire erupted in a four-storeyed building in Delhi’s Tri Nagar area, suspectedly caused by a short circuit. Six people were injured, including a child. Fire services contained the blaze quickly. Police report the fire likely started in the water motor, affecting adjacent domestic items and a parked motorcycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:34 IST
Blaze in North Delhi: Short Circuit Sparks Chaos
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An unexpected fire broke out at a four-storeyed building in Delhi's Tri Nagar area, leaving six individuals, including a young child, injured on Friday morning, according to officials. The incident is suspected to have been initiated by a short circuit in an electric water motor.

The victims, identified as Bharat Lal, Anita, Pritam Lal, Vandana, Moni, and Somiya, received initial medical attention at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. Following further assessment, the injured women were transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for continued care.

The Delhi Fire Services reported receiving an emergency call at 7:10 am, dispatching three tenders to control the situation. By 7:45 am, the fire was contained. Police investigations suggest a short circuit, with the flames exacerbated by a nearby motorcycle, contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze, though a saree shop on the ground floor was spared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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