Blaze in North Delhi: Short Circuit Sparks Chaos

An unexpected fire broke out at a four-storeyed building in Delhi's Tri Nagar area, leaving six individuals, including a young child, injured on Friday morning, according to officials. The incident is suspected to have been initiated by a short circuit in an electric water motor.

The victims, identified as Bharat Lal, Anita, Pritam Lal, Vandana, Moni, and Somiya, received initial medical attention at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. Following further assessment, the injured women were transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for continued care.

The Delhi Fire Services reported receiving an emergency call at 7:10 am, dispatching three tenders to control the situation. By 7:45 am, the fire was contained. Police investigations suggest a short circuit, with the flames exacerbated by a nearby motorcycle, contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze, though a saree shop on the ground floor was spared.

(With inputs from agencies.)