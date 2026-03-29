Affordable Sky Dining: Udaan Yatri Cafe Takes Off at CCSIA

In a stride towards enhancing affordability in aviation, the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, inaugurated the Udaan Yatri Cafe via a virtual ceremony on Sunday. Situated in Terminal 3 of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, the cafe beckons travelers with snack and beverage options starting from just Rs 10.

This initiative forms a part of the government's Udan (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) Programme, aimed at making air travel more accessible and inclusive. Speaking at the event, Minister Naidu remarked on the significance of improving everyday travel experiences and aligning services with the aspirations of a rapidly growing nation.

Officials emphasize the cafe's contribution to meeting a fundamental passenger need by offering quality refreshments at affordable prices. A spokesperson for CCSIA highlighted its alignment with the government's mission to democratize air travel, ensuring essential airport services remain accessible to everyone.

(With inputs from agencies.)