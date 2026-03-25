A Landmark Verdict: Google and Meta Held Liable in Social Media Addiction Case

In a landmark decision, a Los Angeles jury has found tech giants Google and Meta liable for $3 million in a high-profile social media addiction lawsuit, which could set a significant precedent for similar cases. The court's decision highlights the responsibility of technology companies towards safeguarding user health.

The jury ruled that the tech behemoths were negligent in designing addictive features in their platforms, YouTube and Instagram, that led to a young woman's addiction. This verdict underscores a broader industry concern over the ethical design of social media platforms, a conversation reignited by this case.

While both companies are preparing to challenge the decision, the case has intensified debates over social media regulations. In response to growing concerns about user safety, especially among young audiences, legislative bodies across the U.S. have increasingly scrutinized the practices of large tech firms.