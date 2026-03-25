SA Partners with Google to Boost AI Skills, 5,000 Scholarships for Students and Educators

In a major push to future-proof its workforce and education system, South Africa’s Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) is set to sign a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google to accelerate digital skills development and artificial intelligence (AI) integration across institutions.

The agreement will be formalised on March 30, 2026, at Google’s Johannesburg office, led by Deputy Minister Dr. Mimmy Gondwe, marking the fourth major public-private partnership aimed at youth skills development.

5,000 Google Scholarships to Drive AI and Tech Skills

A key highlight of the partnership is the rollout of 5,000 Google Career Certificate scholarships, covering high-demand fields such as:

Artificial Intelligence (AI Essentials)

Cybersecurity

Data Analytics

The initiative will target:

Students

Educators

IT staff

across public universities, TVET colleges, and Community Education and Training (CET) institutions, with a strong focus on rural and township communities.

AI Training for Educators and Scalable Learning Model

The MoU places strong emphasis on capacity building within the education system:

AI training programmes like “Generative AI for Educators”

A train-the-trainer model to ensure large-scale knowledge dissemination

Empowering educators to integrate AI into teaching and learning

This approach aims to create a multiplier effect, expanding digital literacy beyond individual beneficiaries.

Curriculum Integration and Localised Content Development

Google will collaborate with DHET to modernise curricula by:

Providing access to AI and technology learning modules

Co-developing localised educational content

Supporting institution-level integration of emerging technologies

This ensures that training is contextually relevant and aligned with industry needs.

Technology Support to Strengthen Infrastructure

The partnership also includes practical technology interventions:

Deployment of ChromeOS Flex to extend the life of existing hardware

Strategic hardware advisory support

Advanced training to strengthen institutional IT capacity

These measures are expected to improve digital infrastructure without heavy capital investment.

Policy Collaboration and AI Governance

Beyond training, the MoU will facilitate cooperation in:

AI policy development and governance frameworks

Sharing expertise on responsible AI adoption

Providing access to Google AI tools for public institutions

This positions South Africa to develop a balanced and forward-looking AI ecosystem.

Bridging the Digital Divide and Building Future Workforce

The initiative reflects a broader national priority to:

Address skills gaps in emerging technologies

Enhance employability of youth

Promote inclusive digital transformation

By focusing on underserved regions, the programme aims to ensure equitable access to opportunities in the digital economy.

Public-Private Collaboration at the Core

The agreement highlights the growing role of public-private partnerships in shaping education and workforce development.

With global demand for AI and digital skills rising, the DHET–Google collaboration is expected to: