Congress Criticizes CAPF Promotion Delays and Legislation

Senior Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore launched a scathing critique against the central government on Wednesday over reported delays in promotion for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel. Rathore expressed concern that officers often endure waiting periods of up to 25-30 years for promotions, despite dedicated years of service.

Through recent discussions led by the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, the grievances of CAPF officers have been thrown into the spotlight. Additionally, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uphold a Supreme Court ruling that supports organized cadre status and the prompt promotion of officers within their cadre.

The Congress party is also wary of the proposed CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, alleging it seeks to cement the appointment of IPS officers in senior posts, which may contravene the Supreme Court's directives. Congress calls for government intervention to honor judicial directions and ensure equitable service conditions for CAPF personnel.