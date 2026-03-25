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China Seeks Stronger Ties with Cameroon in Key Sectors

China expresses its readiness to enhance collaboration with Cameroon in infrastructure, energy, and agriculture, as mentioned by Commerce Minister Wang Wentao to his Cameroonian counterpart during a meeting in Yaounde on Tuesday. The discussion took place alongside a World Trade Organization meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:22 IST
China Seeks Stronger Ties with Cameroon in Key Sectors
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BEIJING, March 25 - China is eager to strengthen its ties with Cameroon by deepening cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, energy, and agriculture. This development was announced by China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao during a meeting with his Cameroonian counterpart in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, on Tuesday.

The talks occurred on the sidelines of a significant gathering of World Trade Organization trade ministers, revealing a mutual interest in fostering collaborative efforts between the two nations. This gathering underscores a broader initiative to enhance China's presence and partnerships within Africa.

According to a statement released by the Chinese ministry on Wednesday, both countries are looking to harness shared opportunities for growth and development. This move aligns with China's Belt and Road Initiative, aiming to create enduring economic relationships across continents.

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