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Call for Stricter Anti-Dumping Measures Amid Surge in Chinese Pipe Imports

The Seamless Tube Manufacturers Association of India (STMA) has highlighted a surge in seamless pipe imports from China, urging the government to enforce stricter anti-dumping measures. President Shiv Kumar Singhal warns of importers evading taxes and the threat to domestic production and infrastructure safety. India's production capacity is 1.95 million metric tonnes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:40 IST
Call for Stricter Anti-Dumping Measures Amid Surge in Chinese Pipe Imports
  • Country:
  • India

The Seamless Tube Manufacturers Association of India (STMA) has voiced serious concerns about the rising tide of seamless pipe imports from China over the last three to four years. They are calling on the government to implement and enforce more rigorous anti-dumping measures to protect the domestic industry.

STMA President Shiv Kumar Singhal emphasized the detrimental impact of these imports, which not only flood the market with lower-quality products but also threaten the safety of critical infrastructure projects. He pointed out that some importers are allegedly using tactics like over-invoicing to dodge taxes and duties.

This practice sees importers declaring higher values during customs clearance to sidestep regulatory scrutiny, then selling the goods at significantly lower prices in India. If not curbed, the trend threatens to undermine domestic manufacturers and distort fair trade practices. The Indian seamless pipe industry currently boasts a production capacity of about 1.95 million metric tonnes, with domestic demand at approximately 1.32 million metric tonnes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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