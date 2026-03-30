Call for Stricter Anti-Dumping Measures Amid Surge in Chinese Pipe Imports

The Seamless Tube Manufacturers Association of India (STMA) has voiced serious concerns about the rising tide of seamless pipe imports from China over the last three to four years. They are calling on the government to implement and enforce more rigorous anti-dumping measures to protect the domestic industry.

STMA President Shiv Kumar Singhal emphasized the detrimental impact of these imports, which not only flood the market with lower-quality products but also threaten the safety of critical infrastructure projects. He pointed out that some importers are allegedly using tactics like over-invoicing to dodge taxes and duties.

This practice sees importers declaring higher values during customs clearance to sidestep regulatory scrutiny, then selling the goods at significantly lower prices in India. If not curbed, the trend threatens to undermine domestic manufacturers and distort fair trade practices. The Indian seamless pipe industry currently boasts a production capacity of about 1.95 million metric tonnes, with domestic demand at approximately 1.32 million metric tonnes.

(With inputs from agencies.)