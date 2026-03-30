RBI Strengthens Rural Credit Flow with Revised Agricultural Loan Policies

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), aligning with the Finance Ministry's initiatives, is actively working to maintain ample liquidity within the banking system. This effort aims to meet the productive needs of the economy, particularly in the rural sector, thereby ensuring robust market rate transmission. A government statement highlighted various initiatives undertaken to facilitate continuous credit access for rural development programs, including Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Key policy instruments like the Priority Sector Lending (PSL) guidelines from the RBI and the Ground Level Agriculture Credit (GLC) targets set by the government are instrumental in expanding Kisan Credit Card (KCC) coverage. They also play a crucial role in boosting institutional credit availability for farmers. According to PSL guidelines, commercial banks, including Regional Rural Banks, Small Finance Banks, Local Area Banks, and Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs), must allocate at least 18% of their Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) or Credit Equivalent of Off-Balance Sheet Exposures (CEOBSE) to agriculture. Within this allocation, a minimum sub-target of 10% is dedicated to Small and Marginal Farmers (SMFs).

The RBI also outlines an incentive mechanism for districts with lower credit flow to priority sectors, including agriculture and small farmers. Conversely, it discourages regions with disproportionately high credit flow to these sectors, promoting a fair distribution. From January 2025, the RBI will raise the collateral-free short-term agricultural loan limit to ₹2 lakh per borrower. Additionally, concessional refinance is available to eligible Rural Financial Institutions (RFIs) through funds like the Short-Term Cooperative Rural Credit Fund (STCRCF), enhancing credit availability. This update was provided by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, in a recent Lok Sabha session.

(With inputs from agencies.)