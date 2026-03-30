Transforming India's Workforce: A New Era in Manufacturing Technology Training
In a bid to boost manufacturing technology talent, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced plans to establish a Centre of Excellence at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalay. Through partnerships with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the initiative aims to set high training standards, aligning with global benchmarks to strengthen India's aviation workforce.
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The Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasized the establishment of a Centre of Excellence at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalay, focusing on manufacturing technology advancements. The announcement came during an MoU event with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)
Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalay is collaborating with DGCA to revamp Aircraft Maintenance Engineering training, aiming to align with the high-precision standards of countries like Germany, the U.S., and Japan. The partnership aims to produce a future-ready MRO workforce.
Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu acknowledged the historic significance of the MoU, citing the potential transformation in workforce development for India's fast-expanding aviation sector. The collaborative efforts focus on quality-driven, standardized training.
(With inputs from agencies.)