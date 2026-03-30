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India’s Fiscal Deficit: A Tighter Grip on Economic Balance

India's fiscal deficit at the end of February was Rs 12.52 lakh crore, marking 80.4% of the annual budget for 2025-26. Though the excise cut might impact revenue, higher capital expenditure and a marginal dip compared to last year offer a balanced outlook amid ongoing global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:31 IST
India’s Fiscal Deficit: A Tighter Grip on Economic Balance
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At the end of February, India's fiscal deficit reached Rs 12.52 lakh crore, which is 80.4% of the annual budget target for the financial year 2025-26. This is a slight improvement from 85.8% recorded in the previous year, according to data released by the government on Monday.

The Controller General of Accounts (CGA) reported total receipts of Rs 27.91 lakh crore or 82% of the budget target by February 2026, including Rs 21.45 lakh crore in net tax revenue. Notably, Rs 12.66 lakh crore was transferred to state governments as tax share, marking a significant increase from last year's figures.

Aditi Nayar, ICRA's chief economist, highlighted that while the excise duty cut on fuels could reduce revenue by Rs 1-1.2 lakh crore in FY2027, the Economic Stabilisation Fund might offset this. Yet, the West Asia crisis poses risks to India's fiscal calculations, potentially affecting both revenue and expenditure projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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